The northern lights may again be visible in the Netherlands tonight, especially on the country's north coast. There will be a lot of solar activity until March 1, which increases the chance of the northern lights being visible in the Netherlands, NU.nl reports.

Tonight’s light show will likely not be as bright as Sunday evening, when the natural phenomenon was visible in many places in the country, from the Wadden Islands to the south.

Meteorological institute KNMI expects clear skies this evening, with only the northwest of the country still seeing some cloud cover. So viewing conditions should be mostly good.





