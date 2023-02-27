Pictures: Northern Lights visible above Netherlands last night
People who watch the sky got a special treat in several parts of the Netherlands on Sunday night. The northern lights were visible in Drenthe, Groningen, Gelderland, and Friesland, according to posts shared on social media.
Spotting the northern lights in the Netherlands is pretty rare, weatherman Harma Boer told RTV Noord. They are mostly visible at high latitudes.
These colorful lights are caused by outbursts on the sun releasing large quantities of charged particles into space. Due to the earth’s gravitational pull, these particles are mainly drawn to the north and south poles, where the magnetic field is strongest. The charged particles pass through the atmosphere at high speed and collide with each other, releasing energy and resulting in the colors visible in the sky.
Nu met timelapse #noorderlicht pic.twitter.com/mSob9YHTSV— Dick Tolsma (@tolsumadvies) February 26, 2023
Noorderlicht bij het strand van Ballum op Ameland..🤩 foto @mauricehooikammer #ameland #poollicht #noorderlicht pic.twitter.com/SX75Bv5iEJ— Joke Hooikammer-deGraaf (@HooikammerJoke) February 26, 2023
Noordpolderzijl.. 😍 #noorderlicht #Auroraborealis #Groningen pic.twitter.com/Pb4rEZ7thn— Titusz (@Lawnmusic) February 26, 2023
#noorderlicht vanaf De Koog, Texel@Noorderlichtja1 pic.twitter.com/ARQ5249J77— Lucas Berg (@Lucas_Berggg) February 26, 2023
Prachtig noorderlicht zichtbaar! Foto's zijn vlakbij Lauwersoog genomen.@BuienRadarNL @Talpaweer @Weerplaza @weeronline @OmropFryslan @StormchaserNL @helgavanleur @govertschilling @Noorderlichtja1 #noorderlicht #poollicht #aurora #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/oyTG4639oo— Weerstation Anjum (@Tim_Zijlstra1) February 26, 2023
Noorderlicht te zien vanaf Ameland!!! #noorderlicht #ameland @Ameland_Actueel #aurora #wadden @NUnl @NOS @Talpaweer @weermanreinier pic.twitter.com/LEz4pJQKGr— johan van der wielen (@Johan_vd_Wielen) February 27, 2023
Voor het eerst echt duidelijk Noorderlicht fotografisch kunnen vangen. Waanzinnig, we hebben al zoveel uren hier staan te wachten maar vannacht was het overduidelijk raak. Noordpolderzijl 27-02-2023 #Noorderlicht #Groningen pic.twitter.com/DC5bhycy4a— WeShootit (@WShootit) February 27, 2023
Waanzinnig. Zelfportretje vanaf #noordpolderzijl. Dacht dat ik te laat was, maar toch de gok gewaagd en naar de kust gereden. Nou, su dan. 😍 #noorderlicht #poollicht #Aurora @Noorderlichtja1 @GerritHiemstra @helgavanleur @Weerplaza @StormchaserNL @VisitWadden pic.twitter.com/5FSl0dgylm— Titusz (@Lawnmusic) February 27, 2023