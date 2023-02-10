Princess Amalia hopes that the situation around the threats against her in the Netherlands will change soon. The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said on the last day of her introductory trip to the Caribbean part of the Netherlands that she is going through a tough time, but she is confident that it will not last.

“I went into my student days with the idea of doing what students do. Unfortunately, the reality was anything but that. I’m going to be very honest about it. It is still very difficult for me,” said Amalia. She said she loved that she could have a little bit of her freedom back during this trip with her parents. She said she had a wonderful time.

“I really want to express my gratitude for all the support from both friends and family, but also from all parts of the Netherlands, also the Caribbean,” said the crown princess. She misses “the normal student life” the most, she said. She also mentioned missing just entering a shop. The princess did not comment on whether studying abroad was an option she was considering. She is still studying at the University of Amsterdam.

King Willem-Alexander said that he did not worry about his daughter’s safety during the visit to the Caribbean islands. “I’m not an expert on security myself. So if I’m going to worry about it, I’m worrying about something I don’t have expertise in. So I’ll leave that to those who say: you can walk around safely there,” said the King. “At that moment, I don’t think about it at all.”

Last year, the King and Queen announced that Amalia could no longer live in Amsterdam due to threats. The heir to the throne was about to move to the capital for her studies but ended up having to stay at home. The government information service RVD and Public Prosecution Service did not make any statement’s about the princess’s security.

Security on the islands also seemed to have been tightened up considerably during the Royals’ trip to the Caribbean.