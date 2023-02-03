Police confirmed on Friday the identities of two women who were found dead in the aftermath of a residential fire in Arnhem on Tuesday morning. One victim was determined to be the 46-year-old who resided above the barn on De Wiltstraat where the fire appeared to have originated. The other person killed was 51 years of age and also from Arnhem. Another person was also hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Forensic investigators examined the bodies after they were recovered on Tuesday evening and the following day. Police do not believe another body will be found in the rubble, but said it is possible another victim could emerge. Neighbors complained to the authorities in the past about nuisance caused at the location, the city's mayor previously confirmed.

"The continuing investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing and may take longer due to the complexity of the investigation. The location of the fire is still considered a crime scene," police said in a statement. "Specialists are conducting a meticulous investigation, and are combing through the location of the fire piece by piece."

Authorities hope trace evidence will explain the cause of the fire.

The intensity of the 6 a.m. fire forced the evacuation of the neighborhood. It took hours to bring the fire under control. "The damage to various buildings is extensive and several homes have become uninhabitable," police said.