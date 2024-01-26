One person died and four were injured in a fire at a residential care home in Vaassen, Gelderland, on Thursday night. The four injured people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters and paramedics were first dispatched to the scene shortly after 9:10 p.m. Less than ten minutes later, more emergency workers were sent when it was clear at least one person needed resuscitation. A trauma team was also sent by helicopter to provide assistance.

The fire broke out at De Speulbrink nursing home on Brunholdplaats in the Gelderland town just north of Apeldoorn. The care facility offers housing for elderly people who still live independently, as well as those who need more nursing care. They also offer specialized care for people with memory problems, and other physical and psychosomatic symptoms.

The fire started in one of the apartments of the residential care facility, according to RTL Nieuws. Emergency services evacuated six apartments as a precaution and quickly extinguished the blaze with the help of the facility’s employees, NOS reported.

The authorities are still investigating what happened. It is unclear whether the person who died was a resident of De Speulbrink or a visitor. The condition of the four injured people is also unknown.