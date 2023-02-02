Police arrested two people on Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting that took place 21 months ago in Hoensbroek, part of the Limburg municipality of Heerlen. The incident on May 2, 2021, left a 29-year-old man from Aachen, Germany, dead.

The two suspects were identified as men aged 25 and 27 from Maasmechelen, Belgium. Police there made the arrest at the request of Dutch authorities.

The shooting happened on a Sunday afternoon on Schuureikenweg. The victim was gunned down on the street and died at the scene. The gunmen fled, with police believing they may have left the Netherlands.

A month after the shooting, four suspects were taken into custody. They were interrogated and released from custody. Police said the two men arrested on Tuesday are not part of the group of four people who were detained in the past.

Police were eventually forced to suspend the investigation, but it was restarted late last year. "In addition to all existing information, the detective team has received new information, which has led, among other things, to the arrest of the two suspects," police said.