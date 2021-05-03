A 29-year-old resident of Germany was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting in the Dutch town of Hoensbroek. Police said the man from Aachen died at the scene, and an investigation on Monday was focused on figuring out the circumstances and motive behind the violent crime.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Schuureikenweg in the town, which is part of the municipality of Heerlen, Limburg. A police helicopter was used to try and track down any suspects involved, as were search teams on the ground, but no arrests were announced.

“Witnesses have said they saw multiple vehicles at the crime scene. The police have now found one vehicle. This has been impounded, and is now being searched for trace evidence,” police said in a statement.

“It is still unclear what the circumstances and cause of the violent incident were. It is also still unknown how many suspects were involved.”

The victim’s mortal remains were taken to the morgue on Sunday evening, and the crime scene was eventually reopened to traffic that night. An autopsy was expected to be performed on Tuesday.