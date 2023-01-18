Rijkswaterstaat expects morning and evening rush hour on Thursday to be extra rough. The weather services predict dangerous driving conditions due to icy roads. And workers on regional public transport will strike on Thursday and Friday for a better collective bargaining agreement, so more people will likely travel by car.

Trade union FNV announced a nationwide strike by regional public transport workers on Thursday and Friday after the unions failed to reach a collective agreement. According to the union, tour bus drivers will join the strike as they are often deployed in the regional public transport and struggle to make ends meet.

Regional public transport companies RET in Rotterdam, U-OV in the Utrecht region, Arriva, Keolis, and Qbuzz all warned that they couldn’t guarantee the regular services.

RET warned that some of its buses wouldn’t be running, or not on time. But it expects the metros and trams to run according to schedule. U-OV said the strike would affect its buses and trams. “Postpone your trip or find alternative transport,” the Utrecht transport company said on Twitter. Arriva, Keolis, and Qbuzz advised travelers to use alternative transport.

NS trains and the public transport in Amsterdam and The Hague should run as usual. Their workers fall under a separate collective bargaining agreement.

A spokesperson for the travelers’ association ANWB told ANP that the strike, the weather forecast, and the already-busy Thursday morning rush hour are “ingredients that can cause congestion.” Exactly how tough rush hour will be is hard to predict. “People who know about the strike will probably work from home.” And that could mitigate the problems.

Collective labor talks between the trade unions and the Association of Public Transport Employers (VWOV) stalled early on Wednesday morning. According to VWOV, the unions wouldn’t accept the “above-average” wage increase offer of 8 percent. According to FNV, the unions and employers reached an impasse on multiple topics, including the wage increase, workload, and the duration of the new collective bargaining agreement.