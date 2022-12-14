Police in Zeeland said that a man who died while riding an all-terrain vehicle was likely killed in an accident. Police had detained two persons of interest after they possibly moved the body.

The victim was identified as a 31-year-old man from Clinge, which is part of the municipality of Hulst. His death was classified as a fatal accident, police said.

Authorities found the men with the body in Walsoorden on Sunday evening just before midnight. Attempts to revive the victim failed. One of the two people with the body was identified as a 24-year-old from Kuitaar, while the other is a 36 year-old from Ossenisse. They were interrogated over the incident.

Earlier reporting suggested that the quad bike accident happened somewhere other than where the victim’s body was found, and that the men may have dragged the 31-year-old a distance behind an ATV.

They were released later that evening after questioning. “The police investigation has been completed,” police said. “Both arrested men are no longer criminal suspects.”