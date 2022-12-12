A 31-year-old man from Clinge died in an apparent accident with a quad bike or similar terrain vehicle in Walsoorden on Sunday night. The police arrested two suspects.

According to Omroep Zeeland, the police believe the accident happened somewhere other than where the victim was found. The suspects may have dragged the man behind the quad bike.

Emergency services received a report of a seriously injured man on Walsoordensestraat at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. First responders found the victim already dead. Attempts to resuscitate him were to no avail, the police said in a statement.

Officers arrested two men found with the victim, a 36-year-old man from Ossenisse and a 24-year-old man from Kuitaart, because “the circumstances of the accident are unclear, and they may have been involved,” the Zeeland police said on Twitter.