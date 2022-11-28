Russian media is calling Amsterdam-born footballer Quincy Promes the instigator of a brawl during a match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow on Sunday. The massive fight in the 99th minute resulted in six red cards. Ten yellow cards had already been handed out before the fight, AD reports.

Promes escaped getting a red card, but the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaja Pravda thinks he may still be suspended. Footage of the brawl shows Promes grabbing an opponent by the throat and actively participating in the altercation.

Zenit eventually won the penalty shootout 4-2. Russia is one of the few countries still playing football because it is not allowed to participate in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Amsterdam football club Ajax sold Promes to Spartak Moscow in February last year due to the player’s history of incidents and criminal cases. Spartak paid 9.5 million euros to get him back. He previously transferred from FC Twente to Spartak in 2014.

In the Netherlands, Promes is currently being prosecuted for attempted murder. Promes allegedly stabbed his cousin in the knee with a knife at a family party in Abcoude in July 2020. The victim sustained severe injuries.