The criminal case against football player Quincy Promes will happen in the Amsterdam court on March 3. The court set aside the whole day for the trial. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) accuses the 30-year-old former Ajax player of attempted murder or manslaughter.

Promes allegedly stabbed his cousin in the knee with a knife at a family party in Abcoude in July 2020. The victim sustained severe injuries.

At the pre-trial hearing in court on Friday, the OM and defense discussed various investigation requests. Promes’ lawyer would like to question several witnesses in the coming months. “There are many conflicting statements about what happened there. The court sees the importance of hearing these witnesses,” the chairman of the court said.

Promes was not present for the hearing. “My client works abroad,” said his lawyer Robert Malewicz. The lawyer expects Promes will be present for the substantive handling of his trial.

The footballer moved to the Russian football club Spartak Moscow at the start of last year. He played for Ajax at the time of the stabbing.

In June, a civil court ordered Promes to pay compensation to his cousin. The amount has not yet been determined.