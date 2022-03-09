Footballer Quicky Promes, who is being prosecuted for the attempted murder of his cousin, confessed to the stabbing in several phone conversations with his family. The police tapped these conversations without Promes' knowledge, according to Nieuwsuur.

The current affairs program said it found this out in Promes' criminal file. Until now, Promes has always denied stabbing his cousin. But the transcript of the tapped conversations shows that the footballer wanted to stab his cousin to death, according to Nieuwsuur. The phone calls happened shortly after the stabbing.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspects Promes of stabbing his cousin in the knee on 25 July 2020 after a family party in Abcoude. Promes was playing for Ajax at the time. He moved to Russian club Spartak Moscow at the beginning of last year.

The footballer faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to Nieuwsuur, Promes said in one of the tapped conversations: "No one is going to steal from us. (...) He is impertinent. He knew today. I couldn't leave it. Sorry aunt, forgive me."

The tapped conversations leave nothing to the imagination, the cousin's lawyer Yehudi Moszkowicz told Nieuwsuur. "These are confessions by Promes without his knowledge that he was being recorded. He told his father, his mother, and an aunt."

Earlier on Tuesday, the attacked cousin said through his lawyer that he wants the OM to prosecute Promes for attempted murder instead of attempted manslaughter.

In response to Nieuwsuur, the OM would not confirm the contents of the tapped conversations or whether they form part of the criminal file. "This content, if it is in the criminal file, was not provided by us because we are adjudicating in court," a spokesperson said. If the information published by Nieuwsuur is indeed in the criminal file, the OM will consider an investigation into how it came to be in the television program's possession.