Corendon is scaling down its activities at Schiphol and moving them to Brussels next season, CEO Atilay Uslu said to the Telegraaf. He blamed the staff shortages-fueled chaos at the Amsterdam airport, as well as increasing costs.

In Belgium, the holiday giant’s own airline will almost double its seats to 260,000 next season. At Schiphol, it will decrease its seats to 230,000.

“This is mainly due to the chaos at Schiphol,” Uslu said to the Telegraaf. He pointed to the hours-long lines of waiting travelers that have played the airport since April, resulting in Schiphol asking airlines to reduce their capacity multiple times.

Uslu fears that these conditions will continue to next year’s May and summer holidays because airport security and the Koninklijke Marechaussee, among others, are still struggling to get vacancies filled. “We can offer people a definite holiday from Brussels,” he said.

Flying from Belgium will also be cheaper next year because Schiphol has increased rates, and the Netherlands tripled the flight tax.