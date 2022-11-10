The five security companies that provide guards at Schiphol Airport will start a joint recruitment campaign next week to find new staff. The operator of the airport, Schiphol Group, will also take part, an airport spokesperson said on Thursday.

There has been a shortage of security guards at Schiphol for months. As a result, long queues arose at the airport during the holiday period at the end of April and beginning of May, causing many passengers to miss flights.

One way the airport tried to cope with the problem over the summer was by lowering the maximum number of passengers whose flights originate at Schiphol. They also began paying security guards an extra stipend for those who worked during the busy summer school holiday period.

Despite this, problems arose again in September. This was partly because the summer bonus was cut back down, and some of the security personnel opted to go work elsewhere. The employment conditions at the airport have since improved again.

If new security guards are hired, they cannot be deployed immediately. In order to be allowed to work at Schiphol, people must obtain a special permit because of the safety and security risks that exist. They also need to be trained.

Additionally, the airport launched a new website this week where the various vacancies, internships and training courses at the airport will be published. Schiphol wants to make this easier to find and more understandable, while also improving the “inflow, throughput and mobility” of personnel.

“Job seekers can now view all vacancies at a glance,” said Francien David of Aviation Community Schiphol, a partnership of more than seventy companies present at Schiphol. About fourteen employers are now affiliated with the website, but Schiphol expects this number to rise further. At the moment there are only vacancies; internships and training courses will follow later.

“The vacancies that are currently open are displayed for each employer. Interested job seekers who want to apply for a vacancy are referred to the employers’ [careers] websites,” explains the airport’s initiative. Staff shortages have arisen in areas such as baggage handling and security, but catering companies can also use extra staff, for example.