Airline KLM expects to continue struggling with fleet deployment and staff shortages in the coming years, Telegraaf reported on Tuesday. KLM's works council announced it in a letter addressed to the employees.

KLM’s works council wrote that a worldwide component shortage has led to prolonged groundings of KLM’s aircraft. This, combined with a personnel shortage within technical services, has lengthened turnaround times and inevitably increased flight delays.

To maintain schedules, some aircraft are flown with minor defects. While these issues do not compromise flight safety, they can cause inconveniences for passengers on board. Examples cited in the staff letter include malfunctioning tables that cannot be properly opened or closed.

The Dutch Association of Aviation Technicians (NVLT) explained that aircraft with minor defects are common. "Certain repairs, such as fixing a defective seat or a broken toilet, can be postponed. It does not affect flight safety, but can be annoying for passenger comfort,” NVLT chair Rob Swankhuizen told the newspaper.

The article also revealed that five new aircraft are currently grounded due to a "stinky socks" smell coming from the engines. A solution is expected to be implemented after the summer.

In the letter, the KLM works council noted that the current challenges are projected to stay in the coming years. "The situation within the maintenance department is not isolated and greatly affects the organization. The colleagues in the technical department are showing tremendous flexibility, but that does not take away from the fact that this situation will continue in the coming seasons.”

The article also highlighted that the airline company anticipates a staff shortage in technical personnel due to upcoming retirements. A source disclosed to The Telegraph that KLM faces intense competition from other companies, particularly those engaged in energy transition. Such companies often offer significantly higher salaries, a company car, and more traditional working hours, unlike the night shifts common in the aviation industry. “This competition for technical staff is intense," the source said.

Plans are also in place to establish a company school within KLM aimed at training personnel and enhancing staff retention.

In a response to the newspaper, KLM acknowledged that it has not been able to utilize its fleet “in an optimal way.” "We are trying to overcome the problems by using aircraft due to be replaced by Embraers. We are also keeping some leased aircraft for longer periods and also hiring additional aircraft along with crews. We are not compromising on safety and operational processes," a spokesperson said.