Staff shortages and poor working conditions in baggage handling at Schiphol Airport have led to an increase in unsafe situations, according to a report by NOS published on Monday.

The baggage handlers working at Schiphol Airport have faced difficult working conditions for relatively low wages. Several strikes caused chaos at the airport, especially in the 2022 summer vacation period.

The trade unions negotiated last week an increase in wages by 33 percent over two years for the workers and the handling companies but remain concerned about working conditions and staff shortage.

NOS talked to five employees in Schiphol's baggage handling about these issues. According to an internal memo obtained by NOS, the baggage handling company Swissport experienced a safety incident in October. "It could have gone wrong. There was one zero too few on the form. The pilot realized it in time, otherwise, we could have taken the aircraft off the runway in pieces."

He attributed the error to excessive workload, explaining that the colleague was already stressed from managing irate passengers and crew, with little respite between flights.

The FNV trade union also linked the high workload, a result of staffing shortages, to an increase in unsafe situations. “The extreme workload is leading to more frequent incidents and minor accidents involving equipment and staff. Consider minor collisions with dollies, but also minor incidents involving physical damage or incidents to the aircraft themselves,” remarked FNV director Jaap de Bie.

NOS obtained data indicating that 14 out of 37 foremen at Swissport left their positions in 2023. These foremen play a crucial role in managing teams during aircraft loading and unloading operations.

FNV expressed concern over this, highlighting the importance of foremen in maintaining quality and safety. “With 14 fewer foremen, you are simply massively understaffed. They lack ears and eyes, and an accident could happen just around the corner,” de Bie warned.

In a written response, Swissport did not provide specific comments about the overloading incident but refuted claims that high workload compromises safety. “Complying with procedures always takes precedence over speed,” the company emphasized to NOS. The company also said that breaks are guaranteed but that this may occasionally have to be postponed in case of last-minute changes.

Regarding staff shortage, the company pointed out that it is common for employees to leave after the high season, noting they had hired more staff this summer than in previous years and ensured all employees are trained and qualified.

On the same day of the NOS report, Schiphol announced the acquisition of 19 new baggage robots from Cobot Lift, in which they have also taken a 10 percent stake. This investment aims to facilitate a quick rollout at Schiphol. “The tests we did proved that they really lighten the workload of colleagues in the baggage halls,” said Schiphol CEO. “The use of the robot is part of our work to have lifting aids at every workplace by April 2024.”