The trade unions have negotiated a massive wage increase for the baggage and passenger handlers working at Schiphol Airport. The handling companies will increase wages by 33 percent over two years, trade union FNV announced.

On January 1, all union members will get a 19 percent increase. The step to 33 percent will happen a year later. That means a full-time baggage handler will get at least 350 euros gross extra per month.

If that increase is not enough to get the employee to the minimum agreed-upon wage of 18.81 euros per hour in 2025, they will get an extra increase to achieve that amount.

“This wage increase shows appreciation for the hard work of recent years,” FNV said. The union also hopes that the higher wages will make the handling sector a more attractive one to work in for current and future employees.

The baggage handlers working at Schiphol Airport have faced difficult working conditions for relatively low wages. Several strikes caused chaos at the airport, especially in the 2022 summer vacation period.

Since then, the trade unions have negotiated a summer bonus, and now this increase for the workers and the handling companies. Schiphol also promised to improve their working conditions.