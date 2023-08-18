Schiphol Airport announced plans to purchase 30 baggage hoisting devices that baggage handlers can use to reduce the physical strain from their jobs. The equipment has been tested at the airport since June after repeated criticism about the lack of tools available to improve worker conditions.

The announcement on Friday refers to a piece of equipment the airport calls, “Transfer Belt from Power Stow,” saying that it was specifically designed to unload connecting passengers’ baggage, but it can also be put to use for the baggage from all arriving passengers.

Two months ago, the Labor Inspectorate threatened to fine six baggage handling companies operating at the airport for not doing enough to provide workers with assistance and relief. The fines were expected to top 65,000 euros per month. That same month, Schiphol said it was testing a number of different baggage lifting devices, including a robot it was trialing with handling firm Aviapartner.

The Labor Inspectorate said in March that the use of lifting aids should be immediately deployed for workers who have to perform heavy lifting, including at gates and terminals. The Inspectorate again visited the companies in April, finding equipment either missing or not in use.

The purchase of the lifting aids announced on Friday were made quickly because baggage handlers were very positive about them during testing, said Schiphol CEO Ruud Sondag. “The transfer belt will be placed at the baggage belt and serves as a bridge to the baggage container so that employees only need to pull baggage from the container towards the lifting aid,” the airport said on Friday. The equipment will be placed in several baggage halls.

“All baggage handlers will be making use of the lifting aid, and all workplaces where transfer baggage is handled will be equipped with a lifting aid.”

By April 2024, every baggage handling workplace will have a piece of equipment that can be used as a lifting aid. This includes the acquisition of 19 baggage robots, a plan which was announced in July. Several other solutions are also being tested.

Baggage handlers have expressed displeasure at the airport for quite some time, with those working on behalf of KLM even calling a wildcat strike at the start of the busy April/May school holiday last year. That led to massive queues, and hours-long waiting times, a situation which continued throughout the year. Even this year, workers remained disgruntled, and were rumored to be considering labor actions to force management to deliver better wages while reducing work pressure.