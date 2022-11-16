A dog breeder from Eersel in Noord-Brabant must find homes for about 400 dogs after the Oost-Brabant court shut their business down. The dog breeding violates the zoning plan, the judge ruled, Omroep Brabant report.

The breeder currently has about 400 dogs. The court gave him six weeks to rehome them.

The owner argued in court that the dog breeding does not violate the zoning plan, which allows an “agricultural related business and agricultural technical auxiliary business” at the property. But the municipality argued that the zoning plan only allows a livestock trading company, pig weighing plant, or slaughterhouse on the property. The zoning plan does not cover breeding dogs. The court ruled in the municipality’s favor.

The dog breeder was recently discredited by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) and the local animal welfare organization House of Animals. The NVWA found too many dogs at the site who were stressed out and cooped up in dirty pens. House of Animals called the breeder an “illegal puppy mill” after visiting the site early this month.

House of Animals is “pleasantly surprised” by the quick ruling, a spokesperson said to Omroep Brabant. “However, I will only really be happy when the animals are gone. It is a disgrace that they have to stay there even longer.” She hopes the NVWA will ensure the dogs are taken care of soon. She also suggested letting the dogs stay at the site until they find homes, but under someone else’s care.