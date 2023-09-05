The authorities found eight dogs with a controversial dog breeder in Eersel, Noord-Brabant, who was previously banned from breeding the animals. The municipality now plans to check the breeder on a weekly basis, a municipal spokesperson told Omroep Brabant.

Earlier this year, the Dutch Food and Consumer Safety Authority (NVWA) seized hundreds of dogs and puppies from the owners’ property. The municipality banned him from breeding at the address because it contradicted the zoning plan.

The authorities also discovered various abuses. The seized dogs lived in dirty cages and had no clean drinking water. Many animals were sick and stressed. Some of them had to be put to sleep. The rest mainly ended up in animal shelters.

The eight dogs the authorities discovered last week were kept at the man’s business building and not at his home. Though he still claimed that the animals were his pets and not used for commercial purposes, the spokesperson for the municipality of Eersel told Omroep Brabant.

The city and authorities are considering what to do with the dogs.