Dutch hotels, campsites, holiday parks, and group accommodations received 14.6 million guests in the third quarter - a new record for the third quarter. The number of guests was 15 percent higher than in Q3 last year and 4 percent higher than in pre-pandemic 2019, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported on Friday.

In the third quarter, 5.4 million international tourists stayed in Dutch accommodations, double compared to 2021 but still lower than before the coronavirus in 2019. The number of Dutch tourists who booked an overnight stay in the third quarter decreased by 8 percent to 9.2 million.

In total, tourists booked 49.7 million nights in Duch accommodations in the third quarter, 7 percent more than last year. Hotels received 8.6 million guests, 27 percent more than a year earlier. Group accommodations welcomed 528,000 guests. In both these types of accommodations, the number of international tourists more than doubled compared to last year. At campsites and holiday parks, the number of international guests increased by over 80 percent. Only group accommodations saw more Dutch guests in the third quarter.

Most international tourists who visited the Netherlands in Q3 came from Germany (2.2 million) and Belgium (714,000). Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the number of guests from the United Kingdom increased the most, by a massive 675 percent to 464,000. Most of the intercontinental guests came from the United States (524,000).

The large increases in international tourists can be explained by coronavirus-related travel restrictions that were still widely in effect over 2021.