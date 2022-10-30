Two separate shootings and one stabbing took place in Rotterdam on Saturday night. The unrelated incidents left one victim dead and one slightly injured.

One person died after a shooting on Tiendplein in the city center around 10:20 p.m. An emergency operation on the street and an urgent ride to the hospital were unfortunately unsuccessful, the police report.

The shooting took place near the restaurant Amore, according to Rijnmond. Those eating at restaurants in the area lay on the floor when they heard the shots.

"Someone said: these are fireworks. But I said: no, this is a shelling," a witness told Rijnmond. She said six or seven shots were fired. "It was loose shots that didn't sound like an automatic firearm."

It is unclear what preceded the shooting. The police have not made any arrests so far, but are investigating the spot and talking to witnesses. Anyone who witnessed the event is asked to come forward.

Another shooting took place on Saturday night in the Stampioenstraat in Rotterdam. The police say much is still unclear, but are certain that no one was injured in the incident. One or more parked cars were shot at. No arrests have been made so far.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a man was slightly injured in a stabbing on the Kortelijnbaan in Rotterdam. The police arrested another man shortly afterward. A fight between a number of people preceded the stabbing.