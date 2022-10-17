The police arrested nine people on Monday during a massive police operation around Eindhoven as part of a drug investigation. Drugs, firearms, ammunition, luxury goods, cars and large amounts of cash were found at various locations, police claimed.

According to the police, more than a thousand police officers, investigating officers and defense specialists took part. Searches were carried out at three caravan camps in Eindhoven, Oeffelt, and Best.

The investigation was temporarily suspended Monday evening after sunset. "Due to the emerging darkness, the searches by specialized search teams will be stopped for today and will resume tomorrow in daylight," the police said on Twitter.

Further details about the results of the operation will be announced at a later date.

Together with the financial crimes inspectorate, FIOD, and the Dutch tax office, the police are investigating the large-scale production of and the trade in synthetic drugs, as well as the laundering of criminal assets.