The Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspects former professional footballer Ronnie S. (40) of trafficking 2,217 kilograms of cocaine and money laundering. The prosecutor laid out allegations in a Breda courtroom on Thursday, but S. was not present.

The former NAC Breda and FC Twente player was arrested on June 10 with several members of his family on suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering in 2021 and 2022. The police based their suspicions on intercepted encrypted conversations between criminals via the chat service SKY ECC.

Police searched six homes and a camper van after the arrests and seized 100,000 euros in cash. Bank accounts, six luxury watches, three vehicles, jewelry, fitness equipment, three homes, and a yacht were also seized.

S., who is from Eindhoven, is the only one of the five family members still in pre-trial detention. The other suspects in this case are the former footballer's parents, girlfriend, and brother.

The suspect's attorney made it clear in court on Thursday that S. was being threatened. Allegedly, there were two attacks at his home at a time when his children were sleeping.

In vain, the lawyer asked the court to end S.'s pre-trial detention. This is because the case will likely take a long time before it is brought to trial, and the suspicions date back several years.

This appeal was rejected by the prosecutor as he is worried that the suspect would flee to Dubai in this case, where his brother is also meant to be staying after a conviction earlier this year. "This is about hundreds of kilograms every time. That makes me believe that S. was a significant player in the drugs world," said the prosecutor.

The next hearing is set for November 28. It is unknown when the case will actually be tried. However, the prosecutor announced that S. would be tried simultaneously with his brother, who is still at large.

S. played for NAC until 2016 and won the Dutch Eredivisie title with FC Twente in 2010. He also played for Standard Liege in Belgium and Wigan Athletic in England.