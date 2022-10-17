About 1,000 police, FIOD, and Denfese officers raided various places in Noord-Brabant on Monday in an investigation into the large-scale production and trafficking of synthetic drugs and money laundering. Several arrests have been made, a police spokesperson told Omroep Brabant.

Officers searched at least three caravan camps in Eindhoven, several businesses, including garage De Ronde in Best, and dozens of homes across the province and elsewhere in the country.

In Oeffelt, investigators found a drug lab under construction in a commercial building on Hapseweg. The drug lab will be dismantled. Officers also found items for a cannabis plantation in an apartment on Echternachtlaan in Eindhoven.

During the raids, the police seized several items, including a firearm and several cars. “This is in the context of confiscating criminal assets,” the police spokesperson said.

The police action will likely take the rest of the day.

According to Omroep Brabant, the involvement of Defense investigators is common practice in large-scale operations like this one. The Defense investigators have the knowledge and equipment to search for things like underground or hidden spaces.