A 50-year-old man from Eindhoven was pulled from the Wilhelminakanaal near the village of Best, northwest of Eindhoven, on Wednesday evening. The police are considering the possibility of a crime. On Friday, the Eindhovens Dagblad, citing sources, reported that the victim's hands and feet were bound and he had a weighted backpack.

Aan de NCB-weg in #Best is in het Wilhelminakanaal mogelijk het lichaam van een overleden persoon aangetroffen. We kunnen dit nu nog niet met 100 % zekerheid vasstellen. Er komt een boot ter plaatse. Prioriteit ligt nu bij de berging, daarna volgt uiteraard een onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/8GPJX3A5v1 — Politie Eenheid Oost-Brabant (@POL_OostBrabant) August 23, 2023

The police responded to a report of a body in the Wilhelminakanaal around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Emergency teams recovered the body on the NCB-weg in Best, Noord-Brabant. The victim was later identified as a 50-year-old man from Eindhoven. “Due to the circumstances under which the victim was found, we are seriously considering a crime,” the police stated on Thursday.

It remains uncertain how long the body was in the water and whether it ended up in the water directly at the site or elsewhere along the canal. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, as confirmed by the police.

No information was disclosed about the identity of the victim. Local rumors suggesting the victim wore a motorcycle club jacket have been refuted by the police, the local newspaper wrote. The police are still considering other scenarios, including potential family issues or even suicide, as indicated by the newspaper.

A large-scale investigation team has been assigned to the case. The investigative team's initial focus is on collecting as much information as possible, including potential video evidence and details from those acquainted with the victim.

"Tips and/or camera images may help us and are very welcome. If you have seen or heard anything related to this incident, please let us know. Every lead can help," the police wrote.