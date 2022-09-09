A 20-year-old student was stabbed to death at a university’s Kick-Off festival in Vlissingen on Thursday evening. The police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Middelburg for the fatal stabbing, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. on Bellamypark. Responding officers found the critically injured young man and called in a trauma team by helicopter. Rescue workers tried to resuscitate the man, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told the police that a fight may have preceded the stabbing and gave the investigators a description of the perpetrator. The police arrested the 16-year-old in Middelburg a short time later. The police are investigating exactly what happened.

The victim was a student at Scalda, the HZ University of Applied Sciences confirmed. “We are deeply shocked that the victim has passed away. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim. They have been taken care of by emergency services,” the university said. “Both students and staff are deeply affected by this event.”

Friends told PZC that the victim, Rainee, was a cheerful boy who didn’t easily get angry. He played football for VC Vlissingen from an early age. “It is terrible that this has happened,” said Peter Snaaijer, a board member of VC Vlissingen. “Rainee was a sweet and nice boy who was very good in the group. He scored on his first-team debut last season. He was a real VCV’er. It is unimaginable. Everyone is devastated.”

In consultation with football association KNVB, VC Vlissingen canceled all its matches for the weekend. The board is arranging a meeting for members. “That way, we can seek support from each other,” Snaaijer said.