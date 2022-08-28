Police found an explosive device on the street Lohuiss in Buikslotermeer in Amsterdam-Noord. The EOD has been called in to deal with the device and the area has been cordoned off, AT5 reports.

A report came around 7:30 a.m. of a possible explosive device in the vicinity. The EOD, police and fire brigade's Quick Response Team all responded to the alert. Around 40 residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution and the area was blocked off to allow for an investigation and disposal of any explosives, according to AT5. Residents are sheltering in a nearby mosque, where employees of the municipality are stationed to receive them.

A group of people were fighting on the street shortly before the police arrived, AT5 reports. Police are investigating whether the fight was related to the explosive.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes by Sunday afternoon, after the police reported the EOD had secured the explosive, according to the ANP.

Amsterdam has seen a number of explosions at homes, businesses and ATMs in the past several weeks. The series of explosions forced two catering businesses, Cafe In The City and The Harbour Club, to temporarily close. On Friday evening, police arrested a suspect who they believe is connected to several of the explosions. They have not ruled out more arrests.