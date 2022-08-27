Amsterdam police arrested a suspect on Friday evening who they believe is involved in several of the explosions that have rocked the city in recent weeks. They did not share any identifying information about the suspect.

The arrest resulted from an investigation by special teams that were created after over 10 explosions shook the city within five weeks. The explosions have taken place at homes, cafes and ATMs across different neighborhoods. The series of explosions forced two catering businesses, Cafe In The City and The Harbour Club, to temporarily close.

According to the police, the investigation into the explosions is continuing and there may be more arrests in the future. The suspect is currently in restricted custody.