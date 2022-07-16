Explosives set off at an ATM in Amsterdam early Saturday morning caused a fire and an extensive amount of damage. The apparent attempted robbery blew out the facade of a tobacconist on Tussen Meer in the city’s Osdorp neighborhood. No arrests were announced, and no injuries were reported.

Eerste foto's van FB groep Dijkgraafplein. pic.twitter.com/93ljfQkRD8 — Maikel Samizdat⚒ (@maikeltjeonline) July 16, 2022

"I heard three huge bangs," a local resident told AT5. Witnesses said large black clouds of smoke emerged from the ensuing fire. A Geldmaat ATM had been installed in the exterior wall of the tobacco shop.

“The facade was badly damaged by the huge explosions. The blast caused a fire in and around the machine,” police said in a statement about the 5:10 a.m. incident. There was also extensive damage to buildings adjacent to the crime scene. “Surrounding homes were evacuated.”

Pieces of the ATM were seen lying on the other side of the street mixed in with rubble blown from the storefront, the broadcaster said. Police and a specialist explosive ordinance disposal unit searched the rubble and the building for more explosives.

Waves of police and fire fighters were dispatched to the scene in the 20 minutes after the incident. The fire alarm was elevated just after 5:30 a.m., before the fire in the store was eventually extinguished.

“Witnesses saw two people on a dark scooter drive off in the direction of the apartment building on Langswater. Officers searched the area for these individuals, but they were never found.” No details were reported about the suspects who eluded police. It was not revealed if they successfully stole anything of value.