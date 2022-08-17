Amsterdam officials ordered the Leidseplein hospitality business Cafe In The City to close for a period of six months after an explosive was detonated at the facility. The explosion happened was first reported at about 4:20 a.m. on 8 August from the Kleine Gartmanplantsoen in the city center. The city’s deputy mayor instructed the bar to close eight days later.

“The deputy mayor has made the decision because of the serious danger to public order,” the city said in a statement. “It cannot be ruled out that new incidents will occur at the property. The catering facility has previously had to deal with violent incidents.”

The explosion during the early morning hours caused extensive damage to the property, but no injuries were reported. A second explosive was also set off on Kleine Gartmanplantsoen further away from In The City last weekend, but it was not clear what building was targeted. In 2017, Amsterdam closed In the City for a period after someone threw a hand grenade into the bar. A teenager was arrested for the incident.

In a response, the cafe said the municipality should stand side-by-side with hospitality entrepreneurs when the criminal underworld targets their businesses. “With this decision, the municipality is standing directly opposed to us. Incomprehensible. Especially given the difficult time our sector has been through in the past three years due to the COVID19 pandemic.” The cafe also noted that they have been open for a week since the 8 August explosion, receiving guests “without further problems or other incidents.”

Hospitality businesses based in Amsterdam have said for years that the city inadvertently sides with criminals by shutting down businesses in this way. They argue that it allows organized crime to extort a business because when entrepreneurs refuse to participate, an act of violent retaliation will result in their business being closed regardless.

The Harbour Club released a similar statement on Tuesday. The popular hospitality business was also ordered to close its Amsterdam-Oost location for six months after an explosive went off there.

In both cases, the city said, “The incident has seriously affected public order and the sense of security in the vicinity of the property.”

“We are fully cooperating with the police investigation and are in contact with involved parties to investigate how this can be prevented in the future. You can rest assured that we will do everything we can to open our doors as soon as possible and welcome you again,” Cafe In The City wrote on social media.