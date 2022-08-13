An explosion went off at the Kleine-Gartmanplantsoen near the Leidseplein in Amsterdam early Saturday morning, just days after another explosion in the same area, according to AT5. Police are urgently seeking witnesses.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, local residents heard a bang near the Leidseplein. "[It] sounded exactly the same as a few days ago," one resident told AT5. According to the police, people nearby felt a the impact of the explosion in their bodies and the window of the targeted building –– a catering business –– was shattered.

The suspect and another person approached the catering business from the Stadhouderskade over the Max Euweplein. Then, the suspect left an explosive device in front of the building and ran down the Stadhouderskade after it went off, according to the police.

The individual who planted the explosive has light skin and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the event. He does not match the description of either of the suspects who planted an explosive device at Cafe In the City on Monday, and the Saturday morning explosion did not seem to be targeted at Cafe In the City. However, "it is always questionable whether it is aimed at a specific building," a police spokesperson told AT5.

Despite the early morning hours, some people were still on the street and witnessed the incident take place, the police said. This was partially due to the unusually warm weather, according to AT5. No one was injured. The police cordoned off the area for an investigation.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, an explosive was planted outside catering business Cafe In the City. Police closed down the nearby nightlife locations, where crowds were still partying.