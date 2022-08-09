An explosive went off at a catering business on Kleine Gartmanplantsoen in Amsterdam early on Monday morning, severely damaging the business’s front door and porch. The police are looking for witnesses.

The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday, according to the police. The nightlife crowd was still out partying when they heard a loud bang. The police closed down part of the entertainment area and called in explosive experts to determine if there was any acute danger.

Shortly before the blast, witnesses saw two men running towards Melkweg near the tram stop on Leidseplein. Both had dark skin. One was wearing a gray-turquoise bomber jacket or tracksuit and may have had long dreadlocks.

The police are looking for witnesses. “Is there anyone who saw or heard anything remarkable that night around 4:20 a.m.? Or did anyone see the duo run somewhere? Please contact us,” the police said.

According to AT5, the business involved is Cafe In the City. In 2017, Amsterdam closed the business down for a period after someone threw a hand grenade into the bar. A teenager was arrested for the incident.