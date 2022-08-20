Amsterdam saw another explosion on Friday, part of a string of such incidents in recent weeks. A house at Wieringerwaardstraat was damaged from the blast, AT5 reports.

An explosive device went off in front of the house in Amsterdam-Noord around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. No one was injured, the police reported, but residents of the house were "shocked." At least one suspect is connected to the incident and police are seeking witnesses, according to AT5.

Over 10 explosions have shaken various parts of the city in the past five weeks. Homes, catering companies and ATMs have all been targeted. Most recently, robbers attempting to steal money set off an explosive at an ATM in Amsterdam's Osdorp neighborhood.

The municipality has had to temporarily shutter two businesses that were targeted in the attacks. In response, the Amsterdam police are setting up two new teams to tackle the rise in explosions and shootings.