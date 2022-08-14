Robbers attempting to steal money from a cash machine reportedly triggered several explosions at around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Amsterdam's Osdorp neighborhood. As a result, 20 homes had to be evacuated, AT5 reports. Additionally, a similar incident took place in Schiedam, Zuid-Holland at about the same time.

A series of three bangs awoke local residents on the Pieter Calandlaan near the Ecuplein in Amsterdam Nieuw-West. The target of the explosions was a building containing an ATM, AT5 reports. The explosions caused a fire to break out in the building, which was extinguished by the fire brigade. Around 8:15 a.m., police evacuated homes surrounding the building with no sign of how long the residents will need to wait.

The police are still investigating whether an explosive device remains in the building. In addition, they are still uncertain whether the perpetrators made off with any money from the ATM.

The explosion is the sixth in Amsterdam in August and the tenth in the past month. For example, a catering business at the Kleine-Gartmantplantsoen was attacked on Saturday. A spate of past explosions have targeted other ATMs, as well as doors and windows of buildings. Police say explosions are a growing trend in the city, according to AT5.

A large explosion also occurred at an Albert Heijn at about 5 a.m. in Schiedam. The blast caused extensive damage on the Hof van Spaland. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion outside the store.

It is unclear whether the offenders made off with any goods. The area around the grocery store was cordoned off to allow for a full investigation over the course of the morning.