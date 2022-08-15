Showers and thunderstorms will bring the national heatwave in the Netherlands to an end this week, meteorological institute KNMI expects. The KNMI predicts rain every day this week, though maximums will still be in the mid-to-high twenties.

For a national heatwave, temperatures at the national weather station in De Bilt must climb above 25 degrees for five consecutive days, including three days with temperatures above 30. So this national heatwave will end when temperatures dip below 25 degrees in De Bilt. That should happen on Friday, according to Weeronline.

The heatwave will end sooner for the coastal areas, likely around Wednesday, and last longer for the south and southeast of the Netherlands.

Today and tomorrow, the KNMI still has a code yellow warning in place for persistent heat in the entire country. This afternoon, there is also a code yellow thunderstorm warning in Limburg and Noord-Brabant from noon until 6:00 p.m. There is a chance of hail and strong winds up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Monday will be a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. During the afternoon, there may be showers across the country, turning into thunderstorms in the east and southeast. Maximum temperatures will range from 25 degrees on the coast to 30 degrees along the eastern border.

Tuesday will look much the same, but without the thunderstorms. Maximums will range between 25 and 30 degrees, and there is a chance of showers.

From Wednesday, temperatures will drop below 25 degrees in the first places, likely bringing an end to the heatwave in the coastal areas. There is a good chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. The national heatwave should come to an end by Friday.

The weekend will be cooler, with maximums in the low-to-mid twenties. There is a solid chance of rain, but also room for sunshine.