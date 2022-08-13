Divers from the fire brigade found a body in the water on the Maaskade in Venlo on Saturday morning. The body was removed carefully so as not to damage possible evidence, according to the Limburg Police.

The emergency services arrived after a report around 7:50 a.m. that someone was in the water on that quay. A police spokesperson could not say exactly what happened.

The spokesperson said police are taking into account all scenarios, ranging from a crime to an accident. According to a tweet by the Limburg police, forensics is currently investigating the cause of death and identity of the person.

Unusually high temperatures and drought in the Netherlands are causing many people to flock to the beaches and lakes, but this is also leading to accidents due to low water levels in some locations. On Friday, a swimmer in a lake in Overveen went missing and is believed to have drowned.