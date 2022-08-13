A search is underway for a man who disappeared underwater at 't Wed beach in the Kennemerduinen in Overveen on Friday evening. Police believe he has drowned, according to an official statement.

The mayor of Overveen closed off the surrounding area so that police and emergency services can search for the 32-year-old man, who went missing in the lake around 6:10 p.m. on Friday. A diving team also searched for the man Friday evening, but was unsuccessful. The search was paused when it became too dark, according to the NOS.

Visitors may not enter the area surrounding the lake in the coming days, so that authorities can continue to search for the man. The man's family have been taken care of, according to the police.