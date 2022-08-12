The managers of recreational lakes in Overijssel are posting warnings about the low water level. At least two people have gotten hurt jumping from the quay into what they thought was deep water, RTV Oost reports.

In some places in Het Hulsbeek in Oldenzaal, the water level is up to 60 centimeters lower than usual. “A sandbank is already starting to form in some places. I can now stand with dry feet at some points where water usually runs,” park manager Bas Waanders said to the broadcaster.

The low water level has already caused several accidents, Waanders said. “We had two accidents before the summer holidays, which resulted in an ankle fracture. People do not estimate the low water level well and then hurt themselves.”

Park managers also placed warning signs at swimming lake Het Stoetenslagh near Rheezerveen and at the Zwarte Dennen in Staphorst, where the water is almost a meter lower than usual.