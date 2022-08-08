A magnet fisher again pulled weapons out of the Erasmusgracht in the Erasmuspark in Amsterdam on Monday morning. He found two hand grenades and several firearms at around 7:00 a.m., AT5 reports.

The police closed down part of the park and called in the Ministry of Defense’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Service (EOD). “The grenades found are very unstable. The EOD is working on that,” the magnet fisher said to the Amsterdam broadcaster.

Last week, this same man also pulled a hand grenade and firearms out of the canal while magnet fishing in Erasmus park. “I’m not going to pass by here anymore for the time being. It’s full here. It’s all grenades here,” he said.

Another magnet fisher found the body of a deceased person in another Amsterdam canal.