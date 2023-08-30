A suspicious situation had the Sationplein in front of Amsterdam Central Station cordoned off for hours overnight. The police found a bag containing a handgun, a knife, and an object with wires sticking out of it, AT5 reports.

The police arrested a person showing “disturbed behavior” on Stationplein at around 00:45 a.m., a police spokesperson told the broadcaster. They found the bag during the arrest.

The contents seemed suspicious, so the police cleared everyone off the square and cordoned it off. Specialists from the Ministry of Defense’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Service (EOD) responded to examine the bag.

The EOD determined that there were no explosives in the bag, the police spokesperson said. According to AT5, they did find a handgun and a knife.

The police reopened Stationplein at around 4:20 a.m.