A magnet fisher found more than he was fishing for in an Amsterdam canal at the Oudezijds Voorburgwal. Instead of metal objects that ended up in the water, he found the body of a deceased person, AT5 reports.

The magnet fisher found the body on Monday afternoon and alerted the police. The police cordoned off the area for investigation.

It is unclear who the victim is, how long they were in the water, and how they died.