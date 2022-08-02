A magnet fisher pulled a hand grenade and multiple firearms out of the Erasmusgracht in Amsterdam on Tuesday. The police closed down part of the Erasmuspark while securing the explosive.

The police called in the Ministry of Defense’s explosive ordinance disposal department to secure and remove the hand grenade. “We’re doing extensive investigation,” the police said.

The magnet fisher sent photos of his discovery to AT5. According to the broadcaster, in addition to the guns and the explosive, the fisher also found several pieces of ammunition.

This is the second unexpected discovery by a magnet fisher in Amsterdam this week. On Monday afternoon, a magnet fisher found a body at the Oudezijdse Voorburgwal.