A Canadian jury is deliberating in the criminal case against Dutch citizen Aydin C., who is already convicted in the Netherlands of digital stalking and extortion. The judge asked the jury members to carefully consider the facts while deciding whether C. is guilty of extorting Amanda Todd, according to De Telegraaf.

C. was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the Netherlands in 2018 for fraud, extortion and digital stalking. He was extradited to Canada in 2020 to be tried separately for extorting Todd, who took her own life in 2012 at age 15.

The 44-year-old Dutch man claims he is innocent. The prosecutor told the jury there is "no other logical conclusion" than his committing the crimes against Todd, however.

The jury is now tasked with considering whether C. is guilty. They were advised by the judge to remember that C. is not on trial for Todd's death, according to De Telegraaf. Because Todd is no longer alive, special attention must be paid to past statements she gave her parents and messages she wrote online before her suicide.