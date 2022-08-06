There is a good chance that the Netherlands will have to deal with a heat wave next weekend. According to Weeronline, it will be considerably warmer, with tropical heat for a few days. There may already be a regional heat wave by Thursday, while the rest of the country may follow on Saturday.

For a heat wave, it must be at least 25 degrees for at least five days in a row, three of which are 30 degrees or more. The southeast and south of the country may already be at the start of a regional heat wave on Sunday or Monday. In Limburg, it will reach 25 degrees on Sunday, and Noord-Brabant, the Achterhoek and Twente will follow on Monday. On Tuesday, it will be summery throughout the country and Limburg may be able to record the first tropical day.

Wednesday through Sunday, the thermometer will climb to 30 to 34 degrees at the hottest time of the day. Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the week with around 35 degrees in Noord-Limburg. Most days are sunny and completely dry.

The last national heat wave was in 2020. It lasted from Aug. 5 to 17.