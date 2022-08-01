ProRail resolved a technical malfunction that brought train traffic to and from Rotterdam to a standstill on Sunday evening. NS deployed extra trains to get as many stranded travelers home as possible. On Monday morning, trains around Rotterdam were running on schedule.

The rail manager fixed the issue around midnight, according to RTL Nieuws. The problem resulted in ProRail being unable to see where the trains were for hours, making it too unsafe to run them. “The malfunction at the traffic control post in Rotterdam arose on Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m. in one of the computers,” ProRail said. The computer system has a backup, but that system was also not functioning.

The disruption affected all trains to and from Rotterdam and Dordrecht, an NS spokesperson said to RTL. Trains on the high-speed line between Amsterdam Central and Breda were also not running.

ProRail said on Twitter that it is investigating the cause of the disruption to prevent similar problems in the future.