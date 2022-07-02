All victims of the traffic accident near Meppel on Friday come from nearby De Wolden, a police spokesperson has confirmed. Five small children and an adult were seriously injured in the head-on collision.

One car was driven by a 37-year-old man from De Wolden, the other car by a 38-year-old fellow citizen. There were three children in each car. The police do not want to say exactly how old the children are, but they are around primary school age, the spokesperson said.

Two other occupants, an adult and a child, suffered minor injuries. Police do not know how the victims are now.

The municipality of De Wolden could not be reached for comment. Police are still investigating the accident and would not comment further at this time.

The accident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Friday on Haakswold, between Meppel and Ruinerwold. Two air ambulances and at least seven ambulances were sent to the scene, according to the police. The victims were all transported hospitals.