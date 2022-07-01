Five small children were seriously injured in a head-on collision near Meppel, Drenthe on Friday. Their exact ages were not released. An adult person was also seriously injured.

It is not known if any injuries were considered life threatening. Two other passengers, an adult and a child, suffered minor injuries.

According to Mayor Richard Korteland of Meppel, it seems that all of the victims victims are from the neighboring municipality of De Wolden. Representatives for that municipality were not immediately available to comment on the situation. A police spokesperson did not know where the victims reside.

The accident happened at around 5:20 pm on Haakswold, between Meppel and Ruinerwold. Two air ambulances and at least seven ambulances were sent to the scene, according to the police. The victims were all transported hospitals.

Police are investigating how the accident happened. The stretch of road between the two Drenthe municipalities was closed off, but later reopened. Those affected by the accidents will be offered victim assistance.

It is not clear whether there were families in the cars, or if the children were being transported in a carpool, such as to a children’s party or a sporting event.

Police do not expect to be able to provide more information about the victims and what happened on Friday. More details could be released on Saturday, the spokesperson said.