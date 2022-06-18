The Netherlands can expect a very warm and mostly sunny Saturday to kick off the weekend, but it will likely heat up in the southeast of the country to what some would consider an uncomfortable 35 degrees Celsius. The Dutch meteorological institute, KNMI, issued a Code Yellow weather warning for the province of Limburg from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Popular outdoor music festival Pinkpop will draw tens of thousands of people to Landgraaf in the province.

It will not be a blazing hot day everywhere in the Netherlands, with the high temperature peaking at about 20 degrees on the Wadden Islands, 24 degrees in the northern provinces, 27 degrees in Amsterdam, and about 30 degrees in Utrecht and Rotterdam. It should be a bit hotter in the east, and temperatures in Zeeland could touch 33 degrees. The frequent use of sunscreen may be necessary, with a very high UV index of eight predicted.

With 70,000 people in attendance on Friday, Pinkpop was working with the Limburg water association WML to set up several additional water distribution points at the festival ground after long lines formed on Friday for the three drinking water sites set up there. Many complained on social media that they had to wait in line for more than 30 minutes on Friday afternoon under the sweltering sun as temperatures climbed above 30 degrees.

Shaded areas were created at some points on the festival site, and people seemed to be buying hats more frequently than any other clothing item at the merchandise, according to newswire ANP. Again, 70,000 people were likely to visit the venue on Saturday, and with about 10,000 fewer tickets sold for Sunday.

The KNMI also drew attention to others who might be in distress on Saturday. "The elderly and people with vulnerable health can develop health problems due to the heat," the institute said. It issued advice with its weather warning, saying, "It will be an exceptionally warm day. Drink enough, keep yourself and your home cool. Limit physical exertion, especially in the afternoon. Be well prepared for your trip."

There is also a smog warning in effect for Gelderland, Limburg and Noord-Brabant, where the air quality will be poor, according to the RIVM. The pollution will be at its worst in the afternoon and early evening, and could be combined with another large influx of dust from the Sahara desert.

The Dutch public health institute said that people who are sensitive to smog should stay indoors and not participate in strenuous activity. "Ozone smog can lead to an increase in respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, aggravation of asthma symptoms, and a decrease in lung function," the RIVM said. The air quality should improve with cooler air blowing in from the northwest late in the day.

The mostly dry Saturday will be marked with light to moderate winds. The wind is not likely to intensify on Sunday, but the day should be more mild. The maximum temperature is likely to range from about 18 to 23 degrees, the KNMI said.

There was an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, and then again on Monday. Both days will be somewhat cloudier. "Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite warm," the KNMI said.

People in the Netherlands could see high temperatures of about 25 degrees on both days. The variable summer weather is likely to continue through the end of the month.